Westport Police Department Offers Halloween Safety Reminders

(Westport, CT) As Halloween quickly approaches, the Westport Police Department wishes to take the opportunity to offer our residents and visitors some basic reminders intended to promote a safe experience for all.

We always ask that motorists drive with care and caution through our neighborhoods, but especially on Halloween when our streets are certain to be filled with trick-or-treaters. Slow down, don’t drive distracted, be mindful of pedestrians, use extra caution when exiting driveways and please drive sober. Drivers should be focused on the road ahead and prepared to react quickly to a variety of unanticipated situations.

Trick-or-treaters should walk safely and opt for costumes that do not limit their field of vision while also maximizing visibility to traffic. We strongly encourage carrying flashlights, wearing bright colors or reflectorized garments, and pre-planning a route through well-lit and familiar neighborhoods. Stick to sidewalks where they are available, walk against the flow of traffic where there are no sidewalks, use marked crosswalks, and walk, don’t run, through neighborhoods. Always assume that drivers do not see you and be especially cautious around cars that are backing up or turning. Traveling in large groups is encouraged to promote safety. Only visit houses where outside lights are illuminated. A darkened house is likely not prepared to receive trick-or-treaters.

Children should not eat any treats until they return home, when parents can take the time to properly inspect them. Check all treats for any signs of tampering and throw away anything that is not factory sealed or otherwise questionable looking. Never eat anything that is homemade. Anyone receiving items suspected of having been intentionally tampered with should report that to their local police department immediately.

While we encourage everyone to enjoy Halloween, we also warn that vandalism and acts of mischief that threaten safety or result in property damage will not be tolerated. With that said, parents are urged to please monitor their children’s activities not only on Halloween night, but also on Thursday, October 30, the traditional “Mischief Night.”

Rest assured that the men and women of the Westport Police Department will also be putting on our costumes this coming weekend, in the form of increased high visibility patrols. We wish all a safe and Happy Halloween!