Westport Police Department Arrests Four in Connection with Stolen Vehicle and Recovered Firearm

WESTPORT — On Tuesday, October 27, 2025, at about 8:52 p.m., Westport officers received license plate reader alerts indicating a reported stolen vehicle in the Saugatuck area. An officer located the vehicle traveling northbound on Saugatuck Avenue and, with a second officer’s assistance, conducted a felony high-risk stop near Riverside Avenue and Post Road West. The four occupants complied with commands and were removed from the vehicle without incident. A search of the passenger compartment uncovered a firearm on the rear floor below the driver’s seat.

Police say the vehicle, a Toyota Scion, had been reported stolen in Branford on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The recovered firearm was a “ghost gun” assembled from assorted parts with no serial number; it contained one round of live ammunition in the magazine. Three male juveniles were taken into custody and charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle; they were issued juvenile summonses and released to their parents pending juvenile court appearances. The adult, identified as Jermell Elmore, 18, of West Haven, was charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Possession of a Firearm. Elmore’s bond was set at $20,000; unable to post, he was transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on Wednesday, October 28, 2025.