Westport Police Department Arrests Four in Connection with Stolen Vehicle and Recovered Firearm

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 30, 2025

WESTPORT — On Tuesday, October 27, 2025, at about 8:52 p.m., Westport officers received license plate reader alerts indicating a reported stolen vehicle in the Saugatuck area. An officer located the vehicle traveling northbound on Saugatuck Avenue and, with a second officer’s assistance, conducted a felony high-risk stop near Riverside Avenue and Post Road West. The four occupants complied with commands and were removed from the vehicle without incident. A search of the passenger compartment uncovered a firearm on the rear floor below the driver’s seat.

Police say the vehicle, a Toyota Scion, had been reported stolen in Branford on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The recovered firearm was a “ghost gun” assembled from assorted parts with no serial number; it contained one round of live ammunition in the magazine. Three male juveniles were taken into custody and charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle; they were issued juvenile summonses and released to their parents pending juvenile court appearances. The adult, identified as Jermell Elmore, 18, of West Haven, was charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Possession of a Firearm. Elmore’s bond was set at $20,000; unable to post, he was transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on Wednesday, October 28, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

