As colder months approach, the department invites the community to help keep neighbors in need warm this winter. Chief Marsan noted, “This drive impacts hundreds of men, women, and children from some of the area’s most distressed neighborhoods. A coat may seem simple, but it’s essential for many children and adults in nearby communities.”

Donations of new or gently used (and clean) winter coats, hats, mittens/gloves, and snow suits will be accepted through November 30th at the following locations:

Westport Fire Headquarters: 515 Post Road East

515 Post Road East Westport Senior Center: 21 Imperial Avenue

21 Imperial Avenue Westport Town Hall: 11 Myrtle Avenue

11 Myrtle Avenue Coleytown Elementary School: 65 Easton Road

65 Easton Road Long Lots Elementary School: 13 Hyde Lane

13 Hyde Lane Kings Highway Elementary School: 125 Post Road West

The majority of coats will be delivered to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, while others will be set aside for the ABC House in Westport and other agencies in need, extending the reach of this community effort even further.

Lieutenant Rob Lenois, President of the Westport Uniformed Firefighters Charitable Foundation, highlighted the community’s vital role: “This drive allows us to give back and ease the burdens on local families. Last year, thanks to the generosity of this community, we distributed over 1,400 coats.”

Westport resident and volunteer Anna Rycenga added: “Please join the WFD and me this winter in supporting families in need. Many go without a warm coat, but together, we can make a meaningful difference by sharing the warmth—one coat at a time.”

Bridgeport RescueMission provides food, safe housing, and addiction recovery services across Coastal Connecticut. Their programs—offered entirely free of charge—grant our neighbors in need an opportunity for hope and a pathway to lasting change.

Learn more at BridgeportRescueMission.org.