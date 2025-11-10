Westport Police Department Arrests Two in Connection with Armed Robbery

(Westport, CT) – This afternoon the Westport Police Department arrested two individuals in connection with an armed robbery of an armored car driver that occurred in the parking lot of a Post Road East bank.

At approximately 12:33pm on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Westport Police received a 9-1-1 emergency call reporting an armed robbery that had occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 422 Post Road East. Additional details were provided that two suspects dressed in all black clothing and masks had accosted an armored car driver after he had retrieved a cash deposit from inside the bank. The suspect vehicle had reportedly parked alongside the victim’s van, exiting and approaching as he returned from inside the bank. One of these two suspects allegedly pointed what was described by the victim as a revolver-style weapon at him, while the second took him to the ground to gain control of the bank bag. In the process of the struggle, the victim’s deposit bag, firearm, keys, phone, and a scanner were taken from him.

An eyewitness that had exited the bank observed what was happening, recognized it as a robbery attempt and began to intervene by shouting for help. This apparently panicked the two suspects who dropped the bank bag and victim’s phone, but made off with his firearm, scanner, and keys. The witness reported that the suspects drove at him in what he believed was an attempt to strike him before leaving the parking lot. A description of the individuals and their vehicle was provided to the responding officers.

Multiple units immediately began circling the location of the incident from various directions. The suspect vehicle was located by an officer and was observed to be traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Compo Road South, making a left turn on to Greens Farms Road. Attempts to signal the vehicle to stop were ignored and the suspects proceeded east on Greens Farms Road, south on Hillspoint Road to Compo Road South. Officers were briefly unable to maintain visual contact due to the excessive speeds and reckless maneuvering of the suspects.

As it approached the intersection with Greens Farms Road, officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks striking the vehicle’s tires and slowing its pace. Multiple other units were then able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop on Greens Farms Road just east of the Hales Road overpass where two suspects were quickly taken into custody, one while attempting to flee on foot and a second while still seated inside the car. An initial search of the vehicle yielded neither of the reported stolen items nor firearms.

Believing that these items had been discarded during the pursuit, all available Westport and mutual aid units began a systematic search of the suspects’ known path of travel utilizing several officers and evidence recovery canines. The handgun stolen from the victim was located on Hillspoint Road near the intersection with Hales Road. The stolen set of keys was recovered a short distance south of that item. The stolen scanner was recovered on Compo Road South near the Baron’s property. The reported weapon used during the commission of the robbery has not yet been recovered.

At this time the suspect’s weapon used in the commission of this crime has not been located but is believed to have been discarded in the Hillspoint/Compo Beach/Compo Road South area. This weapon was reported by one of the suspects to be a facsimile firearm, however that has not been definitively confirmed by the investigation. At the time of this writing continuing efforts are being made to locate and recover this evidence, but area residents are cautioned that it may eventually be located on private property. Officers will continue to maintain a heavy presence in these neighborhoods through the night and into the daylight hours in an effort to recover this piece of evidence. We ask that if you should encounter this item that you please do not attempt to handle it and contact the Westport Police Department immediately so that it can be properly and safely collected and removed.

Arrested and charged in connection with this investigation were the following:

Keith Greene, age 32, of Waterbury, Connecticut

• Robbery First Degree

• Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree

• Theft of a Firearm

• Conspiracy to Commit Theft of a Firearm

• Larceny Second Degree

• Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Second Degree

• Illegal Transfer of a Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

• Tampering with Evidence

• Interfering with an Officer

• Assault Second Degree with a Firearm

• Conspiracy to Commit Assault Second Degree with a Firearm

• Threatening First Degree

• Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault of a Police Officer

• Engaging Police in Pursuit

• Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Reckless Endangerment First Degree

• Possession of Narcotics

Greene’s bond was set at $500,000.00. He was not immediately able to post it and remains in custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Davon Younger, age 33, of Bridgeport, Connecticut

• Robbery First Degree

• Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree

• Theft of a Firearm

• Conspiracy to Commit Theft of a Firearm

• Larceny Second Degree

• Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Second Degree

• Illegal Transfer of a Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

• Tampering with Evidence

• Interfering with an Officer

• Assault Second Degree with a Firearm

• Conspiracy to Commit Assault Second Degree with a Firearm

• Threatening First Degree

Younger is currently on parole and will be remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Any additional information will be disseminated in an update to this release.