Westport

Westport Police Department Announces Annual “Holiday Toy Drive”

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 11, 2025

The Westport Police Department, in partnership with the Westport Police Athletic League, and Westport Police Benevolent Association, will be hosting their annual “Holiday Toy Drive”, that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County.

Westport Police Officers will accept new, unopened and unwrapped toys for all ages and genders, as well as cash donations in the parking lot of ASF Sports & Outdoors located at 1560 Post Road East, Westport, CT on the following Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm:

The Toy Post, 180 Post Road East, Westport, CT

We respectfully ask for your support and generosity to help create lasting memories for children in need in our community as we believe that every child deserves to feel the magic and joy of the holidays. We look forward to seeing many of you at ASF Sports & Outdoors. Best wishes to all for a happy, safe and healthy holiday season from the members of the Westport Police Department.

We thank you, our reliably generous donors, in advance for your continued support and look forward to seeing you all at ASF!

Any inquires may be directed to PAL President, Corporal Craig Bergamo, by phone at (203) 810-9559 or via email at CBergamo@westportct.gov.

Saturday, December 6, 2025
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Sunday, December 14, 2025

Additionally, during business hours, there will be toy collection boxes at the following locations starting December 1, 2025:

Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road, Westport, CT
ASF Sports & Outdoors Store, 1560 Post Road East, Westport, CT
Awesome Toys & Gifts, 429 Post Road East, Westport, CT

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport Police Department Arrests Two in Connection with Armed Robbery

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport, CT – The Westport Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Nick Marsan, is proud to partner once again with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for the 3rd annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive.

Nov 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police Department Arrests Four in Connection with Stolen Vehicle and Recovered Firearm

Oct 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Westport Police Department Announces Annual “Holiday Toy Drive”

Nov 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Man Arrested After Violent Sexual Assault in North End; Third Major SVU Arrest in Recent Weeks

Nov 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SEEKS TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER TO BLOCK TRUMP FROM DEMANDING STATE “UNDO” SNAP BENEFITS

Nov 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Pedestrian Struck

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick