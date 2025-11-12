Westport Police Department Announces Annual “Holiday Toy Drive”

The Westport Police Department, in partnership with the Westport Police Athletic League, and Westport Police Benevolent Association, will be hosting their annual “Holiday Toy Drive”, that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County.

Westport Police Officers will accept new, unopened and unwrapped toys for all ages and genders, as well as cash donations in the parking lot of ASF Sports & Outdoors located at 1560 Post Road East, Westport, CT on the following Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm:

The Toy Post, 180 Post Road East, Westport, CT

We respectfully ask for your support and generosity to help create lasting memories for children in need in our community as we believe that every child deserves to feel the magic and joy of the holidays. We look forward to seeing many of you at ASF Sports & Outdoors. Best wishes to all for a happy, safe and healthy holiday season from the members of the Westport Police Department.

We thank you, our reliably generous donors, in advance for your continued support and look forward to seeing you all at ASF!

Any inquires may be directed to PAL President, Corporal Craig Bergamo, by phone at (203) 810-9559 or via email at CBergamo@westportct.gov.

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Additionally, during business hours, there will be toy collection boxes at the following locations starting December 1, 2025:

Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road, Westport, CT

ASF Sports & Outdoors Store, 1560 Post Road East, Westport, CT

Awesome Toys & Gifts, 429 Post Road East, Westport, CT