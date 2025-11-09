PUBLIC INVITED TO FAIRFIELD’S ANNUAL VETERANS DAY CEREMONY

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 · 11:00 a.m. · Town Hall Green, 611 Old Post Road

The annual Fairfield Veterans Day Ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Posts 143 and 74, will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. near the Veterans Wall of Honor on the Town Green, 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. The dress code for Veterans attending is blue and gray, and Post Commanders should bring unit colors and stand.

Following the November 11 ceremony, the Eunice Dennie Burr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will provide a light lunch for Veterans and their families inside the Old Fairfield Academy, 635 Old Post Road, near the Old Town Hall. The Fairfield DAR (www.EuniceDennieBurrDAR.org) is a volunteer women’s service organization that promotes patriotism, education, and historic preservation.

The public is welcome to attend this ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Old Academy.