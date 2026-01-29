Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor Arrest

On July 22, 2025, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was notified by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families regarding a report of a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted.

Special Victims Unit Detective English assumed the investigation. As part of the investigation, multiple search warrants were applied for and granted by Stamford Superior Court. Detective English conducted interviews with victims and witnesses and reviewed evidence obtained through the court-authorized warrants.

The investigation revealed that Mikel Matias Reyes, who was 18 years old at the time, contacted juvenile victims through social media platforms and solicited nude photographs and videos. The investigation further determined that Reyes enticed a juvenile victim to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.

Based on the findings of the investigation, Detective English applied for and was granted an arrest warrant by Stamford Superior Court. Reyes was taken into custody on the morning of January 29, 2026.

Arrested: Mikel Matias Reyes, 19, of Stratford, CT

Charges: Sexual assault in the second degree, commercial sex abuse of a minor, and risk of injury to a minor

Bond: $100,000