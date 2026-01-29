Norwalk Police Take Sexual Assault Suspect Into Custody After Multi-State Investigation

On April 18, 2024, The Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was notified by the Putnam County (New York) Sheriff’s Office that their agency had recently arrested Francisco Javier Gomez for an attempted sexual assault of a 13-year-old. During Putnam County’s investigation, evidence obtained through court-authorized search warrants indicated that Gomez may have committed similar offenses within the City of Norwalk.

Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit Detective English assumed the investigation and worked closely with investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Stamford Superior Court State’s Attorney’s Office, and federal partners from the United States Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security. Following an extensive, months-long investigation that included the execution of multiple search warrants, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Gomez for offenses involving four juvenile victims that occurred in Norwalk.

Gomez subsequently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the New York investigation and has been incarcerated within the New York State correctional system. An agreement was reached between the State’s Attorney’s Offices in New York and Connecticut to allow Gomez to be transferred to Connecticut custody to complete his New York sentence while awaiting prosecution on the charges originating in Norwalk.

On January 27, 2026, detectives from the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit traveled to Marcy, New York, where they took custody of Francisco Javier Gomez. Gomez was transported to Connecticut to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on January 28, 2026.

Arrested: Francisco Javier Gomez, 22, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Sexual assault in the first degree with the use or threat of force, sexual assault in the first degree with a victim under the age of 13, sexual assault in the second degree with a victim between the ages of 13 – 15 and the actor more than 3 years older (2 counts), possession of child pornography in the first degree (2 counts), employing a minor in an obscene performance (2 counts), risk of injury to a minor (2 counts), and risk of injury to a minor – illegal sexual contact (3 counts)

Bond: $250,000

Court: January 28, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)