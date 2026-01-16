Shots Fired Investigation and Arrest

On January 15, 2026, at 1:12 PM, Norwalk Patrol Officers began investigating a report of a shots

fired inside of an apartment on East Wall Street.

Patrol officers spoke with the complainant, who reported that Christopher Bromfield had discharged

a firearm inside the apartment during the overnight hours. The investigation revealed that Bromfield

fired the weapon while the complainant and a one-year-old child were present inside the apartment,

in a separate bedroom.

Members of Norwalk Police Department Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team

responded to the apartment complex. Bromfield was located exiting the parking lot in his vehicle

and was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered a .45 caliber semi-automatic

handgun from Bromfield’s possession, along with 37 rounds of ammunition located inside his

vehicle.

Norwalk Police Detectives subsequently applied for and were granted a search and seizure warrant

for the apartment by Stamford Superior Court. During the execution of the warrant, detectives

recovered and seized four magazines fully loaded with .223 caliber blank ammunition, a rifle, a

pellet rifle, and six boxes and an ammunition container containing various ammunition.

Bromfield was transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters, where he was processed.

Arrested: Christopher Bromfield, 30, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment in the

first degree, violation of protective order, carrying a pistol without a permit, four counts of illegal

possession of a large capacity magazine

Bond: $500,000

Court: January 29, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

