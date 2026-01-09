Suspicious Package on Westport Avenue Prompts Police Response, Area Secured

Norwalk, CT — January 6, 2026 — Norwalk Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious package Tuesday morning on Westport Avenue, prompting a temporary perimeter and assistance from regional resources.

At approximately 9:21 a.m., Norwalk patrol officers were dispatched to 370 Westport Avenue after a caller reported a bright green package with red wires protruding from it outside the building. Upon arrival, officers secured the area and established a safety perimeter as a precaution.

The Stamford Police Department Bomb Squad was notified and responded to assist with the investigation. A Norwalk Police explosive detection K-9 and handler also conducted a precautionary sweep of the surrounding area.

Following the investigation, police determined the item was a battery pack and did not pose a threat. No additional suspicious items were found.

The Norwalk Police Department thanked the Stamford Police Department for its assistance, as well as local residents and motorists for their patience during the response. The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau continues to investigate the incident.

Police remind residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity immediately. Anyone who sees something concerning is urged to call 9-1-1 in an emergency. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, through the department’s website, or by texting NORWALKPD followed by a message to TIP411 (847411).