Norwalk Man Arrested on Fraud, Larceny Charges; Bond Set at $240,000

NORWALK, CT — A Norwalk man has been arrested following an investigation into fraudulent credit card use tied to purchases made at Home Depot locations in several states, according to police.

On March 7, 2025, a victim reported fraud involving a company credit card, telling police that between February 27 and February 28, 2025, unauthorized purchases totaling more than $2,000 were attempted. The victim identified William Ayles, a former contractor, as the suspected individual based on receipts, notes, and other documentation. Surveillance video from the transactions was obtained, and investigators later determined the actual financial loss totaled $1,201.30.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ayles in connection with the fraud investigation. On December 24, 2025, a bail enforcement agent took Ayles into custody and transported him to Westport Police Headquarters. He was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Third Degree, and Payment of Less Than $500 Using a Revoked or Stolen Credit Card. Bond for those charges was set at $100,000.

Police said computer checks revealed Ayles was also the subject of seven additional arrest warrants for Failure to Appear stemming from cases brought by multiple agencies. He was charged with four counts of Failure to Appear in the First Degree and three counts of Failure to Appear in the Second Degree, carrying an additional $140,000 in court-set bonds.

Ayles was unable to post bond and was transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on December 24, 2025.