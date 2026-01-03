Norwalk Police Investigating Attempted Burglary on Felix Lane

NORWALK, CT — The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating an attempted burglary that occurred on Felix Lane, according to police.

Detectives recovered surveillance footage showing three suspects involved in the incident. Police said the individuals were observed communicating with one another in Spanish during the attempted burglary.

In response, the Norwalk Police Department has increased patrols in the surrounding neighborhood and is asking residents to remain vigilant. Anyone who sees suspicious people, vehicles, or activity is urged to call 911 or the Norwalk Police Department’s non-emergency line at 203-854-3000.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Andrew Roncinske at 203-854-3067 or via email at aroncinske@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, the Norwalk Police website, or by texting “NORWALKPD” to TIP411 (847411).

The investigation remains ongoing.