Town of Fairfield Applauds Siting Council Vote to Reject United Illuminating’s Monopole Plan

The members of the Connecticut Siting Council once again took up United Illuminating’s application in Docket 516R and in a vote of six to one, approved a written opinion denying the application. The Siting Council’s vote today reaffirms its earlier decision denying UI’s application and concludes the latest chapter in a lengthy review process concerning the utility company’s proposed monopole project along the southern route of the Metro-North Railroad tracks.

“We appreciate the Connecticut Siting Council’s thorough review and its decision to deny UI’s application in Docket 516R. Throughout this process, our community has consistently expressed strong concerns, and we are grateful that the voices of residents, local leaders, religious institutions, businesses and preservationists were heard,” said First Selectperson Christine Vitale. “We remain committed to protecting our neighborhoods, small businesses, environment, and quality of life while continuing to work collaboratively with state partners and United Illuminating on responsible, community-centered solutions.”

The Siting Council’s decision recognizes that UI’s proposed project was not appropriate for the communities of Fairfield and Bridgeport and demonstrates the need for serious reconsideration of alternatives that would not cause lasting harm to sensitive neighborhoods. Our focus now turns to working together on alternative solutions that meet the region’s needs for reliable energy transmission without sacrificing the economic well-being and cultural treasures of our municipalities.

The Town of Fairfield remains steadfast in its commitment to fight for the protection of all of its residents, businesses and places of worship; and is determined to continue advocating for UI to meaningfully examine underground alternatives, including by providing the true costs of burying the transmission lines, rather than building overhead lines that will destroy the precious resources of the Town.