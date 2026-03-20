Statement from Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery on Proposed State Funding for Schools

Redirecting between $100 million and $150 million in state funding to local school districts by scaling back the rebate program is a significant step in the right direction for our students and our community. The strong focus on increasing education funding is meaningful, appreciated, and reflects a clear recognition of the needs facing our schools.

For districts like Bridgeport, additional funding means more direct support in our classrooms, stronger academic programs, and a greater ability to meet the needs of every student we serve. It helps us continue the important work already underway and strengthens our ability to provide students with the opportunities they deserve.

We are sincerely grateful to House Speaker Matthew Ritter, State Representative Christopher Rosario, and members of the Connecticut House Democratic Caucus for their leadership in advancing this proposal and for recognizing the importance of investing in public education.

While more work remains to fully meet the needs of our students, this proposal represents meaningful progress. Since stepping into this role in November 2024, I have appreciated the partnership of our legislative delegation and the Mayor in helping keep the focus on what matters most, our students and their success.

We are thankful for the continued collaboration and shared commitment to the students and families of Bridgeport Public Schools.