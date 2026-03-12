STRATFORD LAUNCHES SCHOOL BUS SAFETY PROGRAM TO PROTECT STUDENTS AT BUS STOPS

Warning Period Begins this Week

In a joint effort to enhance student safety and address the growing issue of illegal school bus passings, the Town of Stratford and Stratford Public Schools are launching a new school bus stop-arm safety program.

“Ensuring the safety of our students is our number one priority – nothing is more important,” said Stratford Mayor David Chess. “This initiative aims to change drivers’ behavior to protect children as they travel to and from school each day.”

Starting this week, the Town’s warning period will begin, when 63 buses in the Stratford bus fleet will be equipped with advanced stop-arm safety technology to detect vehicles that illegally pass a stopped school bus.

The warning period will run through April 12. The first tickets will be issued on Monday, April 13. When a violation is captured, footage will be reviewed by the Stratford Police Department before a citation is issued. The minimum civil penalty for a first-time offense is $250, with no points assessed on the driver’s license.

This program follows the launch of similar school bus safety initiatives across Connecticut and New England. Most recently, the City of Bridgeport implemented its own stop-arm camera program—part of a growing national trend in which communities are turning to technology to prioritize student safety.

Under Connecticut law, drivers must stop for a school bus when its stop signal lights are activated. Violations are considered civil offenses, with a $250 fine issued to the vehicle owner. The infraction does not result in license points or impact insurance rates.

“We’re proud to partner with the Town of Stratford and Stratford Public Schools to help make roads safer for Connecticut students,” said Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol. “Data shows that over 90% of first-time violators don’t receive a second ticket—proof that this program is working to change driver behavior and protect children on the roads each day.”