STRATFORD’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVITIES SET FOR MARCH 17

Irish Flag will be raised, Soda Bread Contest and Irish Mayor for the Day Named

STRATFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – This year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Town Hall will begin at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, with the raising of the Irish flag ceremony on the green in front of Town Hall. The ceremony will include performances from the Brennan Lucey Irish Dance Academy.

Mayor David Chesswill present this year’s Irish Mayor for the Day, Ron Nelson, who is a Stratford resident and the President of Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association. The Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association has been a community partner for over 55 years and consistently gives back to the community.

The day’s events will also feature the customary Irish Soda Bread Competition, which is open to all Stratford residents. If you think you have a recipe that has what it takes, please bring your entry to room 118 of Town Hall by 8:30 a.m. on March 17. All entrants will be judged by a professional panel of Irish Soda Bread experts.

The following rules apply to the Irish Soda Bread Competition:

A name tag and telephone number should be placed with each entry;

Entries must be made from an original recipe and not store-bought;

Entries containing nuts or related ingredients should be clearly indicated on the name tag;

The decision of the judge panel in final; and

Immediate family members of judges may not submit entries.

This year’s judges will be members of the Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association and State Representative Kaitlyn Shake.