Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder After Laurel Avenue Stabbing

Bridgeport Police arrested a 44-year-old man early Monday morning after he fatally stabbed one family member and injured two other relatives during an incident at a residence on Laurel Avenue.

Jahmar Whittingham was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the 960 block of Laurel Avenue at approximately 5:00 a.m. They encountered Whittingham in front of the house holding a large kitchen knife. He dropped the knife when ordered but then told officers they would have to shoot him. Whittingham refused to comply with further commands. Officers tased him, but he pulled the prongs from his body. Officers then took Whittingham to the ground and placed him in custody.

Officers found 60-year-old Eric Johnson laying in front of the house with a stab wound to the chest. An 85-year-old female who was stabbed in the abdomen was next to him. Officers also located a 62-year-old male in a driveway on the side of the house. He had been stabbed several times in the back, as well as on his side. All of the victims lived in the house.

Eric Johnson was pronounced deceased at Bridgeport Hospital shortly after he arrived by ambulance. The other victims underwent surgery later in the morning. Their conditions will be updated when available and their names are not being released.

Jahmar Whittingham is being charged with murder. His bond will be $1 million. Whittingham is being arraigned today.

Jahmar Whittingham was recently a resident of South Carolina but lived in Bridgeport before that. Whittingham had been staying at the house on Laurel Avenue for several months.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter expressed condolences to the family and commended the professionalism of the responding officers. “Our hearts go out to the entire family. They are in our prayers,” said Chief Porter. “The professionalism of our officers, in what was a very dangerous situation, prevented this from becoming a further tragedy.”

Charges are:

Murder

Assault in the 1st degree on an elderly person

Assault in the 1st degree

Home invasion