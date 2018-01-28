Norwalk News: Stolen Vehicle Strikes Police Car And Flees

#Norwalk CT–On January 23, 2018, at 3:05am, officers from the Patrol Division responded to an address on Assisi Way for a stolen motor vehicle complaint. The stolen vehicle description was immediately broadcast to all patrol units. Moments later an officer observed the stolen Chevy pickup traveling southbound on the Route 7 Connector. The vehicle entered I-95 southbound and then pulled to a stop on the exit 14 off-ramp. As the officer pulled behind the truck, it suddenly accelerated back into the front of the police car. The officer then activated his lights and siren, however, the vehicle fled. Due to the damage caused by the intentional collision, the police car became disabled and the officer lost sight of the stolen truck. The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Additional officers responded to the area and quickly spotted the vehicle travelling on Flax Hill Road. Officers attempted to stop it however, the driver refused to pull over, driving directly at a marked police car. The officer was able to swerve and avoid the oncoming stolen car. A pursuit ensued until the truck crashed into a parked car in the Rowayton Woods complex on Highland Avenue. The suspect fled the vehicle. Officers chased the suspect on foot before losing sight of the suspect on Possum Circle.

A Westport Police K9 assisted with the search however, the suspect was not located. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is about the incident is asked to contact Norwalk detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts. Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: ww.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the a , and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

