Westport Extends Hours For Yard Waste Site

#Westport, CT – Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced today that due to the extensive amount of debris generated by the back to back Nor’easters last week, the Town’s Yard Waste Site at 180 Bayberry Lane will be open for the following extended hours: Saturday 3/17 – 7 AM to 3 PM Monday – Friday 3/19 – 3/23 – 7 AM to 5 PM Saturday 3/24 – 7 AM to 3 PM In response to the amount of tree damage that residents have incurred due to the recent storm, Ratkiewich also said that the fee for residents to dispose of yard waste will be waived through Saturday March 24. The fee will not be waived for commercial haulers. Town forces will begin cleanup operations, weather permitting on Thursday, March 15. “Public Works will make a single pass through town to pick up storm debris that has fallen within the road right-of-way” said Ratkiewich, “Clean up operations are expected to take up to two weeks, dependent on if any other storms add to the problem. Your patience during this trying time is appreciated”

