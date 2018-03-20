Westport News: Threat To A Teacher

#Westport, CT– On February 27, 2018 at approximately 9:00am, the Westport Police Department was contacted by Staples High School officials and advised a juvenile male student was overheard making threats to shoot a teacher. The student who overheard this statement reported it to school officials that morning. Officers and detectives responded to Staples High School where the male student was already being interviewed by school administration. Based on the information learned by school administrators, it was confirmed the student did have thoughts of executing a mass shooting at the high school. The incident was further investigated by members of the Westport Police Department Detective and Youth Bureaus. An arrest warrant application was submitted for approval and later granted by a judge. Investigators also secured an Order to Detain for the subject. In the early morning hours of March 20, 2018, the juvenile suspect turned himself in at police headquarters on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-62 Threatening 2 nd and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport per the Order to Detain. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court later that day. Due to his age, the identity of the suspect will not be released.

