Westport News: Empowering Young Ladies

Westport, CT – Westport Youth Services will partner with LiveGirl to bring their empowering “Live Your True Self” Leadership Summit to local girls in grades 5-8 on Monday, April 23rd from 3:30 pm-5 pm at Toquet Hall Teen Center, 58 Post Road East. Pizza and water will be provided.

“Self love, Self respect, Self Worth. There’s a reason they all start with self. You can’t find them in anyone else. Featuring LiveGirl founder and CEO, Sheri West, this workshop will explore self-esteem and why it’s important that we embrace our quirky, original selves.”

This is a free program and space is limited, so register today at http://www.golivegirl.com/leadership-summits. For more information about this or upcoming Youth Services and Toquet Hall programs, contact Westport Youth Services Program Director, Kevin Godburn atkgodburn@westportct.gov or 203-341-1155.

About LiveGirl

LiveGirl, Inc. is a registered 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower girls through year-round leadership development that builds self-confidence and fosters diversity. LiveGirl helps young women, especially those who need us most, realize their full potential. LiveGirl provides year-round programs that build social-emotional intelligence and self-esteem. Programs bring together middle school girls from across Fairfield County for a variety of leadership experiences, including weekly mentoring groups, a monthly leadership series, and a summer camp. They employ a variety of leadership activities, athletics, and performing arts to facilitate team-building in a diverse, team-based environment. Learn more about LiveGirl at www.golivegirl.com and @golivegirl.

