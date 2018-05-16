Fairfield News: Mutual Aid Sent To Brookfield

#Fairfield CT–#Southport CT–Fairfield Fire Cheif Dennis McCarthy told me today that Southport sent volunteers along with ATVs and the Fairfield Fire Department sent a firefighter and a lieutenant to assist with house to house searches in Brookfield. Brookfield requested mutual aid from surrounding town after the town was extensively damaged by the storm yesterday. The national weather service is sending a team to determine/confirm if Brookfield was hit by a tornado.

This news report is made possible by: