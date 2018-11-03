Shelton Security Officer Arrested For DUI Taking Daughter Trick or Treating

#Stratford CT–On Wednesday night, Stratford Police said they were called to Nichols and North Avenues for a car accident. Police said Barrett had been driving his 12-year-old daughter, who was in a Halloween costume, around the neighborhood so that she could go trick or treating when he struck a car driven by a woman who was doing the same thing with her children. Police said Barrett smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted he had six drinks. They said he was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. His daughter was turned over to a relative. Barrett subsequently was found to have a blood/alcohol content of .191 or more than twice the legal limit, police said. Barrett was charged with; Operating under the influence Failure to drive right Barrett was given a court date of 11/13/2018

(Stratford Police Press Release)