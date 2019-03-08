Two Roads Brewery Opens New Facility

Seven years ago, Two Road Brewery opened in Stratford. Since that time they have grown to be the 54th largest brand out of 8,000 independent breweries and in the top twenty-five in the USA with 145 employees. Over the years the company has made Two Roads Brewery at 1700 Stratford Avenue a destination, a “beercation” as they called it, with over 150,000 visitors each year not including their Road Jam Concert and Octoberfest where they typically will have over 3,000 people a day. Thursday, Two Roads Brewery, along with Mayor Laura Hoydick and other town and state dignitaries cut the ribbon on “Area Two” a $15 million facility located 100 yards from their main brewery. At Area Two they will be making a rare and unique barrel aged beers. Some of the beers will be aged for two years or more, while other beers will be using wild yeast which they will acquire from the wetlands located on their new grounds. They have been making these unique blends for some time but they did not have the capacity to make them commercially available. Brewmaster and co-founder of Two Roads Phil Markowski will continue working his magic on award-winning beer. He was kind enough to give me a personal tour which I hope to have edited for this weekend.