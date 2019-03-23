Beer Purchases At Walmart/Target?

Hartford, Connecticut (March 20, 2019)— Today, the Connecticut Alcohol Retailers Exchange (CARE), announced they’ve launched a new intro video, and a campaign encouraging residents to support retailers selling beer at locations statewide and other pro-consumer initiatives.

Nearly forty states currently allow retailers with significant grocery offerings — like Target and Wal-Mart — to sell beer. Now more than ever, especially as Connecticut seeks to become more competitive economically with its neighboring states like Massachusetts and New York, state law should allow for retailers with significant grocery offerings to sell beer.

“In Connecticut, we need to adapt with changing times, and that means modernizing our state’s alcohol laws,” said Josh Hughes, founder and executive director of CARE. “Our package store and retail members want to repeal the minimum price package stores can sell wine and spirits, allow package stores to be able to grow and own more permits, allow package stores to be able to sell to markets outside of the state, and if you’re functioning as a grocery store — like Target and Wal-Mart — you should be able to buy beer there.”

See the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYo-jN8B9u0&feature=youtu.be