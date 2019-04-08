Norwalk News: Press Release

#Norwalk CT– On Friday, April 5 , 2019, at approximately 8:30 AM, a 9-1-1 call was received from a Norwalk resident, stating that a man had entered the home, and pointed a gun at the caller. Officers responded to the scene and discovered that Collins had fled in a vehicle after attempting to shoot one of the occupants of the home. According to the victims, Collins pointed a gun at one occupant and pulled the trigger, however, the gun did not fire. Collins then pistol-whipped the second victim and began assaulting the second victim on the floor while the first victim ran to the bathroom to call 911. The second victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Collins was known to the victims.

The Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and were able to quickly obtain an arrest warrant. Collins turned himself in this morning April 8, 2019, to the Stamford Police Department. Collins was transported to Norwalk Police Department without incident. Any individuals with further information can contact Detective Collins at 203-854-3191, or anonymously using the contact information below. Arrested: Alvin Collins, 46, of 7 Lewelyn Rd, Stamford Charges: Home Invasion and Assault 1 Bond: $1,000,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

