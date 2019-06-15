Norwalk News: 33 Year Old Cold Case Suspect In Norwalk For Trial

#Norwalk CT–On June 14, 2019, Marc Karun waived extradition from Maine and was brought back to Norwalk by Lieutenant Weisgerber and Sergeant Tolnay. Karun has been processed on the below charges and is being held on bond at the Norwalk Police Department. If Karun is unable to post bond, he will be presented at the Norwalk Courthouse on Monday June 17, 2019.

Arrested: Marc Karun, date of birth 07-07-65 of 76 Coboro Road Stetson, Maine

Charge: Murder with Special Circumstances and Kidnapping 1st

Bond: $5,000,000

Court Date: 06-25-19

(Norwalk Police Press Release)