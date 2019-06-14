Norwalk News: 33 Year Old Cold Case Of 11 Year Old Murder Arrest

#Norwalk CT: On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:20 am, members of the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit of Troop E Bangor along with their Tactical Unit arrested Marc J Karun of Stetson Maine as a Fugitive from Justice as he left his residence. The arrest occurred while Lieutenant Art Weisgerber and Sergeant Alex Tolnay were in Bangor, Maine to execute an arrest warrant for Marc Karun for the sexual assault and murder of Kathleen Flynn on September 23rd, 1986. At this time, Karun is being held at the Penobscot County Jail until his terms of extradition are determined. A formal press conference in Norwalk will be scheduled in the near future.

The Flynn family released a statement ““We wish to thank the Norwalk Police Department for bringing Kathleen’s murderer to justice. This continues to be a very difficult time for us and we do not wish to make any further comments. We ask the media to please respect our privacy.””