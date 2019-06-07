Norwalk News: Crash!

2019-06-06–#Norwalk CT–Norwalk Fire responded to a reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment on 59 Winfield st. The car coming south bound at a high rate of speed went off the road through several trees, then landing on top of a pickup truck in the driveway next to the house smashing the window of the home. The two occupants were removed from the car and transported to Norwalk Hospital. The extent of their injuries and their identification is not know at this time. Occupants of the home were not injured. PD is still on scene doing the investigation.