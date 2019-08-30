Bridgeport News: Firearm Arrest

Here is gun arrest we first told you about when it was happening:

2019-08-29 @ 2:50pm–Nembers of the State/Bridgeport Gang Unit along with Statewide Narcotics and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were conducting surveillance in the area of Stratford Avenue. While in this area Task Force Officers saw a known group of East-end Gang members loitering on the corner of Stratford at Wilmont Avenues. As they were approached one male, later identified as Stanley Gill DOB 5/22/2001, he saw the police vehicle and reacted by breaking away from the group. TFO saw this reaction to his presence and attempted to make contact with Gill. With this, Gill grabbed his waist area and took off, running on Wilmont through back yards towards Carrol Avenue. Task Force Officer relayed that he saw the firearm Gill was carrying as he was now in foot pursuit. Task Force Officers covered the area along with Patrol and Bridgeport Detectives. A perimeter was established by all responding units.

Once the area was secure, Task Force Officers along with Detectives and Patrol began to check the interior perimeter. At this time, Capt. Fitzgerald walked into the rear door of 437 Carrol, known as “Richies Auto Repair”. While in the main garage, Capt. Fitzgerald saw two legs sticking out from under a vehicle that was being repaired. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Located on his person was a loaded Glock semi-auto firearm loaded with 11 live hollow point rounds.

The firearm was reported stolen back on 8/15/2019 in Bridgeport. Stanley Gill is currently on Adult Probation, Gill is charged with Carrying a Pistol without Permit, Illegal, Sale Delivery or Transfer of a Firearm, Stolen Firearm and Interfering. Bond was set at $250,000.