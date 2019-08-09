Norwalk Murder Investigation

#Norwalk CT–On August 8, 2019 at 12:59am, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed at 39 Fairfield Avenue. Arriving Patrol Division Officers located the male in an apartment and began rendering aid. The male was transported to the Norwalk Hospital by ambulance, where he succumb to his injuries.

Norwalk Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The victim is identified as Michael Moody, 29 of 39 Fairfield Avenue Norwalk. Sheldon Frierson was identified as a person interest in Mr. Moody’s death. Frierson was arrested at the scene and charged with a violation of a protective order charge. The victim of the violation was a third party at the scene. On August 9, 2019, Norwalk Detectives obtained an arrest warrant that charges Sheldon Frierson with the murder of Michael Moody. Detectives are working with the State’s Attorney’s Office to serve the warrant on Frierson, who remains in custody, at a future court date.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police press release)