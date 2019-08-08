Norwalk News: Man Stabbed To Death

2019-08-8 @ 12:59 AM –#Norwalk CT– Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed at 39 Fairfield Avenue. Arriving Patrol Division Officers located the male in an apartment and began rendering aid. The male was transported to the Norwalk Hospital by ambulance, where he succumb to his injuries. Norwalk Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The victim is identified as Michael Moody, 29 of 39 Fairfield Avenue Norwalk. A person of interest in Mr. Moody’s death has been identified and the investigation remains active.

