UPDATE: 11:51am– The car was stopped on Novak Street where the suspect ran into building 6 on Monterey Place where he was taken into custody.

2019-08-06 @ 11:44am—#Norwalk CT– Norwalk Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle off Flax Hill-Scribner Avenue but broke it off near Belden Avenue due to heavy traffic. The keys were left in the vehicle according radio reports.

