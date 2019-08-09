Ruben Sandwiches At Crown Cafe

Today we stopped by Crown Cafe, at 2200 Madison Ave, again, and I had to try their version of one of my favorites, a Ruben and they did not disappoint! The rye bread was lightly toasted on the flat top stove, along with the sauerkraut and an entire half-pound of pastrami, the sandwich comes together with melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, and man does it come together.

The savoriness of the pastrami contrasts nicely with the sauerkraut, and the Thousand Island does a good job at bringing these two flavors together. I was pleasantly surprised with how them cooking the sauerkraut alone on the flat top turned out, it took the sharper edge off while still keeping a bit of its sour vinegary taste.

I am continually impressed by their large portions, between the bacon egg and cheese and the half-pound of pastrami on the Ruben, it really shows that you’ll get your moneys worth. Craig and Richard really seem to be making good on their promise of generous portions.