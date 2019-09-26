Norwalk School Recognized As National Blue Ribbon School

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the U.S. Department of Education is recognizing four Connecticut public schools as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, an annual award given to select schools across the nation for demonstrating overall high achievement or success in closing achievement gaps. The only local school in our area was Tracey Magnet School in Norwalk

Tracey Magnet School serves 415 students in Grades K-5. Approximately 70 percent of the students are from economically-disadvantaged families and 28.9 percent of the students are English learners. The Tracey community has established a set of core values that places a priority on “ethical and performance” values. They refer to these with a memorable acronym—PRINT, which represents problem solving, respect, integrity, neighborly, and take responsibility. The PRINT pledge is a set of high expectations for all students and teachers. These high expectations exist within a caring and supportive environment that acknowledges everyone occasionally makes a bad choice, but there is always the opportunity to make better choices in the future. Tracey Magnet School is an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School based on their strong 2017-18 growth in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics for all students and students with high needs (English learners, students with disabilities, and students with economically-disadvantaged families).

