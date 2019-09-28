Norwalk News: Standoff Arrest

2019-09-27@10:37AM–#Norwalk CT– Norwalk Police Officers responded to 50 Creeping Hemlock Drive for a despondent male. The male, Joseph Sander made threats to harm another individual within his residence. When officers arrived they observed a female victim on the front steps with Sander standing next to her with a knife. The female victim was able to escape without injury. Sander quickly returned to the house when he observed officers, which started the standoff. The Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene and Crisis Negotiators made contact with Sander via telephone and convinced him to surrender without incident. Sander was placed under arrest.

Arrested: Joseph Sander, of 50 Creeping Hemlock Drive, Norwalk.

Charges: Reckless Endangerment 1st, Threatening 2nd , Disorderly Conduct Bond: $250,000 Court: 09-30-19