Silver Alert

2019-10-15@2:57pm–#Norwalk CT–A sliver alert has been issued for Hyacinth McNichol, who is an 80 year-old female, 5’4″, 150 lbs, brown eyes, graying hair. She was last seen on October 13, 2019 in Norwalk. Ms. McNichol suffers from medical conditions and has ties to Bridgeport. Anyone with any info or who observes McNichol is asked to call 203-854-3113 or 911. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)