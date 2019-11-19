Norwalk News: Felon With A Firearm

On November 19, 2019, members of the Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team assisted the Special Services Division with the execution of a search warrant at 111 Lexington Avenue Extension Norwalk. This was the culmination of a 3 month drug sales investigation into Koudris Pounder by the Special Services Division. Pounder is a federally convicted felon and a member of the Nine Trey Bloods street gang in New York City. There were 5 juveniles found in the residence at the time of the raid. The Department of Children and Families was contacted and is investigating. During a search of his residence Special Services Investigators seized the following:

Jennings Bryco .380 caliber handgun 50 rounds of .380 ammunition Various gun parts and components

57.6 grams of crack cocaine 41.11 grams of cocaine 165 Ecstasy pills 1 bag of crystal methamphetamine 97 grams of marijuana Various size jars containing formaldehyde

Digital scales Drug packaging material $2,231

Arrested: Koudris Pounder, date of birth 3/6/84 of 111 Lexington Ave Ext. Norwalk

Charges: 6 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possession w/Intent to Sell a Controlled Substance, 3 counts Possession w/Intent to Sell Narcotics/Hallucinogens

5 counts Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1500’ of a school, 5 counts Possession w/Intent to Sell a Controlled Substance within 1500’ ofa School

Possession of > 1⁄2 ounce of Crack/Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia within 1500’ of a School, Operating a Drug Factory, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Ammunition, 5 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor

Bond: $500,000 Arrested: Lisa Zapata, date of birth 3/2/82 111 Lexington Ave Ext. Norwalk.