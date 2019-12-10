Ansonia News: Armed Robbery

2019-12-09 @7:30pm#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department investigated a complaint of an armed robbery at the Xpress Mart 180 Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Three suspects dressed in dark clothing wearing masks all armed with handguns entered the store, one held the cashier at gunpoint while the other two suspects stole the cash drawer and several items from the store. The suspects then fled on foot east on Church Street towards Howard Avenue. One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic or light skinned black male, the other two suspects could not be described other than their dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department and Officer Timothy Fagan at 203-735-1885.

This press release was made possible by: