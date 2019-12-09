Ansonia Police UPDATE On Missing Child

The Ansonia Police Department and our law enforcement partners continue to follow leads and interview potential witnesses in our efforts to identify the person who killed Christine Holloway and locate our missing one-year old child, Vanessa Morales. We would like to thank all the members of the community who have reached out to us and continue to reach out to us with information. No piece of information is too small or insignificant, so please continue to contact the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555.

Saturday night at about around 10:00 p.m. the New Haven Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Ella Grasso Boulevard on a report of a child seat left in a parking lot. Members of the Ansonia Police Department and FBI also responded and determined the car seat had no connection to our investigation. The seat was from a car that had been reported stolen in Hamden several days earlier.

There has been information circulating on social media encouraging people to place a red light outside their home if they were willing to take in our missing child from whomever has her. We believe the symbol of red light outside a home is great way to show community support for Vanessa and her family until she is brought home. However the red light should be a reminder to whoever may have baby Vanessa to bring her to a local hospital, fire department, or police department. We are asking all the people who have shared the red light message to please add to their message that Vanessa should be brought to a local hospital, fire department, or police department.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 203-503-5555, or leave a tip through www.tip411.com.

