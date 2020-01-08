Stratford- On 01/07/2020 the Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit, with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Task Force as well as the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, executed a Search Warrant for Narcotics and Firearms related violations. The Search Warrant was the culmination of an investigation conducted by the Stratford Narcotics and Vice Unit that focused on Narcotics Sales and Firearms related crimes within the Town of Stratford and Fairfield County. Through the investigation, Detectives learned that Kevin Tobar, and his associates were responsible for the distribution of a large amount of Marijuana, Heroin and illegal THC vape pens.

The Targets of the investigation, Kevin Tobar D.O.B 08/31/1996 and Jonathan Matos D.O.B 08/12/1991 were taken into custody without incident. During a Search of the residence, Detectives located a Stolen Firearm loaded with (15) rounds of ammunition as well numerous pounds of Marijuana packaged for sale, more than 1 Kilo of Heroin, several hundred Oxycodone pills, several thousand dollars in US currency and a ballistic vest. Additionally, Detectives located several items used to process, mix and package heroin. Tobar has several cases pending for prior Narcotics related offenses. Due to the above, Tobar and Matos were placed under arrest and transported to HQ where they were photographed and processed. Both Tobar and Matos were charged as follows:

Criminal Possession of Firearm CGS 53a-217c, Illegal Transfer Firearm CGS 29-33, Possession With Intent to Sell Marijuana in excess of 1 Kilo CGS 21a-277(b)

Possession High Capacity Magazine CGS 53-202w(c1), Operating a Drug Factory CGS 21a-277(c), Possession With Intent to Sell Heroin 21a-278(b), possession With Intent to Sell Narcotics 1a-278(b)

Tobar and Matos were given a Court date of 01/08/2020 and each issued a $500,000 bond which they were unable to post. Tobar and Matos were placed in the lockup awaiting arraignment.