How to Sell a Property

Welcome to the 4Sale2Closed.com weekly read hosted by Doing It Local. The content is provided by REALTOR® John (Jack) Rodican provided to you, the reader, as an overview of the topic discussed. No legal advice is inferred or implied and any matters of law should be referred to a licensed attorney. (Sponsored Content)

Each and every week, we will discuss one aspect of real estate and answer reader submitted questions. A little background on me: I’ve been in the business of real estate for more than a decade now, I’ve been a part of over $4,000,000 in transactions both on the residential & commercial side, and without a shadow of a doubt I thoroughly enjoy working with my customers making their property goals & hopes a reality. I truly love what I do!

This week’s topic will be “Selling My Home”. “Where do I begin?” is often the first question which comes to mind when considering placing their home for sale. The first thing to do is consult a real estate professional, a REALTOR® like me, and be as upfront and honest about your reasons for selling. It is perfectly acceptable to sell because you just want a change, you’ve outgrown your house, are ready to downsize, maybe finances have changed and it’s just too much now, or maybe the home was an investment purchase at the time and now is when you are ready to see what your return may be. It may be any of a number of reasons but all unique to you and your circumstances. Why use a REALTOR®? The use of a good REALTOR® is the single most important piece of the equation to get your property sold, sold for top dollar, and sold with the least amount of stress for you. I like to think and my past customers can attest I am one of the best REALTORS® when it comes to getting the job done and your property sold. In real estate sold means closed hence my website name. But I digress. Back to our topic at handJ . Find the REALTOR® (who’s blog you may be currently reading at the moment) whom you can trust to work with you. Honesty, integrity, and loyalty are not just buzzwords of my business but instead principles I work and live by. Additionally I like to let my customers know, for example, that they can contact me 24 hours / day via text or phone as I am with them through every step of their home sale journey. As you read this you may be wondering now “Okay, where do I find a REALTOR®”? Well, look no further, because as luck would have it you have me available already to work with you! Once I’ve been selected as your REALTOR®, I would view your property and provide what is called a “Competitive Market Analysis”. This is where I preview your property and make note of your property’s features including condition, updates, curb appeal, and everyone’s least favorite phrase “clutter factor”. Open spaces sell properties! Once I have finished making my notes and literally doing my homework I give you my opinion of what your property will sell for based upon current market conditions. Seeing the CMA is often very eye opening and sometimes shocking. For example, some people are pleasantly surprised saying “My house is worth that!” while others are also surprised stating “My house is worth that?” while both usually always add “Are you sure?”. I am sure. I know the market! One of the most difficult aspects of selling your property is putting into perspective that what has been your place of “home”, memories, love, and life is now a business transaction to another. I wish, wish, wish, sometimes we can put a dollar value on sentimentality but we can’t. It just isn’t possible and it just isn’t fair- to the buyer or the seller involved. It breaks my heart sometimes to give a Competitive Market Analysis to someone wanting to sell their historical family’s home and it falls under where they feel it should be and I’m left essentially respectfully providing reasons why it will not sell for significantly more than other properties of similar size and varying degrees of upkeep. Market conditions, the current climate of buying and selling, will dictate the listing and eventual sale price of your property. Did you know that the length of time you are contracted with your agent is negotiable and so is the commission rate? It’s true! Great REALTORS® such as myself will often give tips and recommend some things which can be done to make a property more marketable and in turn bring in more proceeds from the sale. My network of licensed & fully insured contractors and handymen are always available and ready to help any of my customers. No job or task is too big or small and pricing is always affordable! One current trend taking the scene by storm is having a pre inspection of your property done prior to listing. It is highly desirable and really shows that you are offering forward a quality property and home inspectors whom I know also warranty your property, roof, foundation, and appliances for a period of time after the pre inspection which transfers to the buyer. Yes, exactly what you think you just read- a guarantee to the buyer that they are getting a top rated property. Having a pre inspection done is one heck of a strong selling point. Obviously not everyone wants to offer a pre inspection and that’s alright as well. It’s a matter of preference and either way I, as your REALTOR®, will make sure you are well represented and your best interests are first and foremost.

Photographing your property is huge. Let’s just put this out there, since it’s true, and we are going through all the steps. A REALTOR® can take 75 photos of your property but if they are out of focus, out of color, it’s too dark, it’s too light, furniture is misaligned, center points are off, or any other photographical faux pas then not many buyers will even give your home a second look. My state of the art photography system will always take the best photographs and will make a buyer want to see your home in person. I like to tell my customers if they notice a beautiful sunset in their yard at a particular time of day let me know so I can snap the pic and add it to their listing adding to the beauty of their property. With each photo comes a description leaving potential buyers wanting to see more. Seeing more in person- for themselves and then falling in love with your home as you have. Buyers often know in the first few minutes if “this” is the house or property for them. Your home, my photographs, and my expertise synergize to get the job done. I also include an online tour with each listing which feeds into every major and secondary search engine!

Every person looking to sell property completes a property condition report. Honesty is key on this document. This is where anything and everything about your property is listed which may affect the buyer’s decision to purchase. Notes such as age of roof, age boiler or furnace, if there is an oil tank the age of it and location, any water leaks or seepage in basement, whether there is well water or public water, sewer or septic, and literally 7 pages of details; also a lead based paint disclosure and a mold disclosure document. These documents are completed by the person selling the property and are available to potential buyers and their agents upon request as the offer to purchase and sale progresses. Some buyers even ask for amounts of previous light, water, gas/oil bills, and other utility bills. If those property bills available it is encouraged to provide reasonable documents/amounts with personal information such as account numbers/codes excluded.

It is recommended and a great idea to have your attorney information available to you when you are putting your property on the market for sale. This offers many protections to you which are beyond words. If someone is going to sell their home, and don’t already have an attorney known to them or familiar to them- don’t worry, I have a network I can refer you to and then select whomever you choose. I am an agent who will make the process as smooth as can be and with as little stress as possible.

The REALTOR® which you select will then oversee the remainder of the process cooperating with the buyer’s agent, buyer’s mortgage broker, buyer’s home inspector, and buyer’s attorney to ensure deadlines are kept, closings are not unreasonably delayed if at all, and will always be your advocate every step of the way. I am proud of the level of dedication and attention to detail which I give each of my customers who are selling their property.

I hope this read gave some insight to the process of what it entails to sell your property and as always I am always ready, willing, and able to get your property sold getting you the most money in your pocket. If there are any questions, to suggest a topic, or if you are ready for me to sell your property with you please don’t hesitate to call (203) 996-5363 or email JR@JohnRodicanHomes.com