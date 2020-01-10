STRATFORD – The Shakespeare Property Subcommittee, formed by the Redevelopment Agency (RDA), will hold its first meeting on Thursday, January 16th, at 6:00pm in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

The Subcommittee has been formed to develop steps in the next phase of redevelopment of the vacant property that once was the site of the historic American Shakespeare Festival Theater, which was lost to arson on January 13, 2019.

“We are very thankful to those who volunteered and served on the Task Force, as well as the many residents who made their voices heard concerning what they want to see at the former site of the theater,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “The time has come to develop a plan that answers the collective wishes of residents. I appreciate the commitment of the members of this new subcommittee – we will be supporting them in every way possible as they begin their work.”

Members of the Subcommittee include Tony Nizzardo, Tom Dillon, Patti Sorrentino-Galello and Peter Wood, who are joined by two new members- Richard Tahlberg and Greg Reilly.

Throughout most of last year, the Shakespeare Property Task Force, appointed by Mayor Hoydick, held multiple community forums and workshops to determine what Town residents wanted to see happen with the property following the loss of the theater. An online survey was also conducted of residents to learn their preferences.

The community was very engaged, and the predominant sentiment of residents was that the property be used for a multi-purpose facility including a theater, and for open space. Such uses are in keeping with the deed restrictions on the property when the Town received it from the State of Connecticut in 2005. Those restrictions include a minimum of 20% preserved as open space, and the entire property being accessible by the general public.

This press release was made possible by: