Westport News: Operating Under The Influence

#Westport CT–On Saturday December 21, 2019 at approximately 4:35pm, officers responded to Parker Harding Plaza on a complaint of a multi-vehicle accident that had occurred within the parking lot. Upon arrival it was determined that a vehicle had been traveling the wrong way within the lot. Upon swerving to avoid oncoming traffic, the operator of this vehicle struck a total of three other vehicles that had been parked within the lot. This operator was identified as Fredda Peel. Officer reportedly detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Peel’s breath and had her perform a series of field sobriety tests. She reportedly did not perform these tests to standard. Also located in Peel’s possession were several prescription products related to medicinal marijuana.

Based on the officer’s findings at the scene and subsequent investigation, Peel was taken into custody and charged with a violation of 14-227a; Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs. Peel did submit to chemical testing which will be sent to the state laboratory for further analysis. Bond for this charge was set at $500.00. Peel was able to post this bond and was released from custody.

This press release was made possible by: