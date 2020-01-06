Westport News: Stabbing

(Westport, CT) On Monday January 6, 2020 at approximately 1:06pm, officers responded to the parking lot of 1137 Post Road East on a report of a stabbing that had occurred at that location. Callers reported that a single male suspect had stabbed a female within the parking lot and had subsequently fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers and emergency responders located and rendered aid to a female victim that had suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and was transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment. Callers provided a description of the suspect as well as of his vehicle. Patrol units immediately set a perimeter around the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. A Westport officer then observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on the Sherwood Island Connector a short time after the initial report was received. He came to an immediate stop when signaled and was compliant with officers at the scene.

This motor vehicle stop and subsequent detention of the suspect necessitated a brief closure of the Sherwood Island Connector to vehicular traffic which was detailed in a NIXLE advisory message. The roadway has since been re-opened to all traffic. This suspect is currently in police custody and there is no additional threat to public safety relative to this investigation. Members of the Westport Police Department’s patrol division and detective bureau are actively investigating this incident. Any further relevant details as well as identification of the suspect and criminal charges will be released in a subsequent update to this initial release.

