Westport News: Threatening

On Wednesday December 18, 2019 at approximately 4:01pm, a resident came to police headquarters to report that she had received a letter in her mailbox which she construed as threatening in nature. The victim reported that the letter had apparently been hand delivered, as it was not postmarked, and alleged that it had been signed by Scott Fishoff. An investigation into the complaint was subsequently conducted in which Fishoff was interviewed. In the course of that interview, he reportedly did admit to delivering the letter to the victim’s residence. An arrest warrant was subsequently applied for and granted for him in connection with this incident.

On the evening of Friday December 27, 2019, Fishoff responded to police headquarters to turn himself in relative to this outstanding warrant. He was charged with 53a-183 Harassment in the Second Degree per the warrant. He was released after signing a written promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to be arraigned on this charge at Norwalk Superior Court at 9:30am on the morning of Thursday January 9, 2020.

