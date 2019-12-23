Westport News: Launching Our Sons: A Dialogue for Parents to Promote Raising Healthier Young Men

#Westport, CT – Director of Westport’s Department of Human Services Elaine Daignault announced today that Westport Human Services and Westport Together present Launching Our Sons: A Dialogue for Parents to Promote Raising Healthier Young Men , featuring Vince Benevento, LPC Founder/Director of Causeway Collaborative on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7pm in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium. Join us for a guided discussion on raising sons and promoting healthier young men.

Vince Benevento founded Causeway Collaborative in 2012 with a focus to improve the lives of young men. Whether struggling with direction, unsure of their plan, or just unable to see their potential, Vince Benevento can help parents with strategies on how to support their sons.

We encourage you to register for this event at https://launchingoursons.eventbrite.com . If you have any questions regarding the presentation, please email Kevin Godburn at kgodburn@westportct.gov or call Westport Human Services at (203) 341-1050.

