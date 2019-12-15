Westport News: Forgery and Larceny Charges

#Westport CT– On Monday November 19, 2018 at approximately 2:33pm a resident responded to police headquarters reporting that she had been the victim of fraud. She explained that two withdrawals totaling $2240.00 had been successfully made from her checking account without her authorization. She additionally reported that a third withdrawal had been attempted but not processed in the amount of $1240.00. All three of these transactions had been processed in person at local bank branches. Through investigation which included working with the victim’s bank’s security personnel, two suspects were developed in this incident. It was subsequently learned that these two suspects had allegedly gone to local bank branches presenting forged checks bearing the victim’s account information in order to make or attempt these transactions. While in the course of these transactions, the two suspects had positively identified themselves through the presentation of identification and signing of the checks in their names. Surveillance cameras at their various branches also captured images of the suspects. Based on this information, arrest warrants were applied for and granted for both of these individuals, one of which was identified as Simone Fulton. Fulton was reported to have been responsible for the unsuccessful attempt to negotiate the forged check in the amount of $1240.00. On Thursday December 12, 2019 at approximately 7:19pm, Connecticut State Police Troop C contacted this department advising that based on our active arrest warrant they currently had Simone Fulton in their custody. Fulton was transported to Westport Police headquarters where she was formally arrested and charged with violations of 53a-138 Forgery First Degree and 53a-49/53a-125 Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny Fourth Degree. Her bond was court set at $25,000.00 which she was unable to post.

#This press release was made possible by: