Westport News: Voting Deadlines

Westport, CT – The Registrars of Voters announced the following :

Connecticut is one of a small number of states that requires voters to join a political party prior to the day of a primary election or caucus for nominating candidates. As a result, voters often discover they are ineligible to participate in a primary until they arrive at their polling place.

It is unknown at this time which parties will hold primaries in 2020. However, it is advisable to be proactive and check your voter registration status prior to any anticipated primary.

In 2020, party primaries are scheduled for:

April 28: Presidential Primaries

4/23: Deadline for new/unaffiliated voters to register or change parties (online or postmarked mail)

Deadline for voters to register or change parties (online or postmarked mail) 4/27 @ noon: Deadline for new/unaffiliated voters to register or change parties (in person at Town Hall)

August 11: State/Federal Primaries

5/11: Last day for voters currently in a party to change parties

Last day for voters to change parties 8/6: Deadline for new/unaffiliated voters to register or change parties (online or postmarked mail)

Deadline for voters to register or change parties (online or postmarked mail) 8/10, noon: Deadline for new/unaffiliated voters to register or change parties (in person at Town Hall)

Note that anyone who turns 18 by 11/3/2020 may register and vote in these primaries.

