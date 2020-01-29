Westport Police Arrest Four for Wireless Store Larceny

#Westport, CT At approximately 4:30pm on the afternoon of Sunday January 26, 2020, the Westport Police Department’s emergency dispatch center was contacted by staff of the T-Mobile wireless store, located at 1799 Post Road East, reporting a larceny. The initial report was that three suspects had entered the store wearing masks and had immediately begun to steal a number of wireless phones from the displays within. It was explained that these suspects allegedly began forcibly removing displayed demonstration cell phones by ripping them from the various cases that they were affixed to. After a short period inside the store gathering merchandise, the suspects quickly then left the area in a waiting vehicle reportedly driven by a fourth suspect. The total value of the stolen items is initially estimated at $6758.92.

Through this investigation, it was additionally learned that similar incidents of this type had occurred in at least three other Connecticut jurisdictions on this same date. A description of the suspects in the Westport incident and their vehicle was provided to responding officers by employees who had witnessed the crime. Through information sharing between the Westport Police Department and other surrounding agencies, as well as those that experienced similar incidents on this date, officers began monitoring these stores within their local jurisdictions. Information was also shared internally between wireless stores belonging to the same chain, thereby alerting their staff to the occurrence of these incidents. Shortly after leaving Westport, these same suspects allegedly attempted a similar crime at a wireless retail store in the city of Stamford. This attempt was unsuccessful due to the advanced preparation of both the store’s staff and police, and a total of four parties were ultimately taken into custody by the Stamford Police Department. These four suspects were subsequently turned over to this agency for criminal charging in connection with the above-detailed incident.

At the time of this writing, officers are still actively investigating this case and working to positively identify all four individuals; at least two of which have preliminarily been identified as juveniles. Once identified, these suspects will likely be charged with a combination of larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief related offenses relative to this incident. An update to this release containing the identities of the adult suspects and their associated charges is expected to be disseminated on Monday January 27, 2020. UPDATE AS OF 1/27/2020: The adult arrestees in this incident have been positively identified as follows: The first adult suspect in this incident is identified as Raymond Enriquez, age 32, of Bronx, New York. Enriquez is charged with 53a-48(53a-103) Conspiracy at Burglary 3 rd Degree, 53a-48(53-117) Conspiracy at Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree, and 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy at Larceny 3 rd Degree. Bond was set at $5,000.00 which Enriquez was able to post and was released. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30am at Norwalk Superior Court on Friday February 7, 2020. The second adult suspect is identified as Javon Roberts, age 19, of Bronx, New York. Roberts is charged with 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd Degree, 53a-117 Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree, 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd Degree, 53a-48(53a-103) Conspiracy at Burglary 3 rd Degree, 53a-48(53-117) Conspiracy at Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree, and 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy at Larceny 3 rd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000.00 which Roberts was unable to post. He is therefore scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Monday January 27, 2020 at Norwalk Superior Court.

Also charged in connection with this investigation were two 17 year old male juveniles from the state of New York. Both are charged with 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd Degree, 53a-117 Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree, 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd Degree, 53a- 15:16 3 48(53a-103) Conspiracy at Burglary 3 rd Degree, 53a-48(53-117) Conspiracy at Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree, and 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy at Larceny 3 rd Degree. Both were ultimately released to the custody of parents.

This press release is made possible by: